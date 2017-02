With the month of March approaching, it’s safe to say that summer is fast approaching which means plenty of eager youth looking for summer activities.

It looks like Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has a great option because he announced he wants to have over a 1,000 teens employed in jobs throughout the city.

Mayor Hogsett spoke to Hot 96’3 own B-Swift about his plans and more. Watch the full interview above!

Also On Hot 96.3: