Camron -vs- Joe Budden ???

Cam’Ron set the rap world ablaze when he gave fans his version of the history of his problems with Jim Jones, a rapper he made millions with in Dipset’s heyday.

One of the more shocking revelations from his live Instagram session was that he’d actually copyrighted ByrdGang—a group originally composed of Jones, Max B and Stack Bundles—without Jimmy’s knowledge. Predictably, folks have had a good deal to say about Cam’s action. One of those “folks” is Joe Budden, who said he would have fought the Killa Season rapper if he were in Jim Jones’ position.

During an episode of his I’ll Name This Podcast Later podcast, Budden opened up by saying he’d be cool with joking around, but that Killa Cam crossed the line when he copyrighted his friend’s idea.

