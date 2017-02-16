Somebody Leaked Future’s New Self-Titled Album

The Future hive just received an early weekend gift.

The rapper’s highly anticipated self-titled album, which was scheduled to drop on Friday, has been leaked and made available by streaming services like Spotify. Future is 17-tracks long, as promised and includes no features. It acts as the follow up to his last year’s project, EVOL, which took Future’s ranking in Hip Hop to another level.

Earlier this week, the rapper announced his new album and upcoming “Nobody’s Safe” tour with Migos, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Asap Ferg and more. However, Thug and Ferg will only be in attendance at select locations.

Check out Future’s new self-titled album here.

Also On Hot 96.3: