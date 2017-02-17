Gary’s Tea: Will The Beyhive Keep Punishing Carlos Santana? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After the buzz surrounding Adele and her Grammy speech pit her and Beyonce against each other, Carlos Santana entered the arena with two cents nobody asked for, saying that Beyonce isn’t a “singer.” Well, once he incurred the wrath of the Beyhive, he took his statement back.

Knowing the Beyhive, though, they may not be done punishing him. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

