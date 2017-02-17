Rickey Smiley’s Mom & Cece Winans Bond On The Air! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While Cece Winans was visiting the morning show, Rickey Smiley explained that his mom has been playing her favorite song by Cece over and over again, driving Rickey crazy! Cece tells him to let her be, and asks to give her a call.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When Rickey’s mom picks up, she and Cece Winans immediately bond, despite Rickey’s best efforts to intercept. Check out this exclusive video to see the sweet exchange in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: CeCe Winans’ Inspiring Message About Pushing Through Struggle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: CeCe Winans Explains How Whitney Houston Surprised Her When They First Met [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Rocks Out To “Heaven” By BeBe & CeCe Winans! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
CeCe Winans
55 photos Launch gallery
1. Cece Winans Performance LIVE
1 of 55
2. Cece Winans talks with TJMS
2 of 55
3. Cece Winans
3 of 55
4. Cece Winans
4 of 55
5. Cece Winans
5 of 55
6. Cece Winans
6 of 55
7. Cece Winans
7 of 55
8. Cece Winans
8 of 55
9. Cece Winans
9 of 55
10. Cece Winans
10 of 55
11. Cece Winans
11 of 55
12. Cece Winans
12 of 55
13. Cece Winans
13 of 55
14. Cece Winans
14 of 55
15. Cece Winans
15 of 55
16. Cece Winans
16 of 55
17. Cece Winans
17 of 55
18. Cece Winans
18 of 55
19. Cece Winans
19 of 55
20. Cece Winans
20 of 55
21. Cece Winans
21 of 55
22. Cece Winans
22 of 55
23. Cece Winans
23 of 55
24. Cece Winans
24 of 55
25. Cece Winans
25 of 55
26. Cece Winans
26 of 55
27. Cece Winans
27 of 55
28. Cece Winans
28 of 55
29. Cece Winans
29 of 55
30. Cece Winans
30 of 55
31. Cece Winans
31 of 55
32. Cece Winans
32 of 55
33. Cece Winans
33 of 55
34. Cece Winans
34 of 55
35. Cece Winans
35 of 55
36. Cece Winans
36 of 55
37. Cece Winans
37 of 55
38. Cece Winans
38 of 55
39. Cece Winans
39 of 55
40. Cece Winans
40 of 55
41. Cece Winans
41 of 55
42. Cece Winans
42 of 55
43. Cece Winans
43 of 55
44. Cece Winans
44 of 55
45. Cece Winans
45 of 55
46. Cece Winans
46 of 55
47. Cece Winans
47 of 55
48. Cece Winans
48 of 55
49. Cece Winans
49 of 55
50. Cece Winans
50 of 55
51. Cece Winans
51 of 55
52. Cece Winans
52 of 55
53. Cece Winans
53 of 55
54. Cece Winans
54 of 55
55. Cece Winans
55 of 55