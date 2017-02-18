Back On: Fabolous And Emily Let The World Know They’re Together

Emily B and Fabolous are back together. The couple who allegedly broke up during the fall, shared photos taken for a fancy photo shoot. Because as we all know, the official way to let your dating status be known is with professional Instagram photos.

In the photos, the couple wear matching leather and fur outfits. “Me and my… in the back of the Bach…,” the 39-year-old rapper captioned the photo with. Emily didn’t post either of the photos to her Instagram account.

The pair have been together for over ten years and share two children. For years there has been speculation over when they would make it official, but Fabolous believes in doing things in his own time.

“People think they know what’s best for your life but can’t do what best for themselves,” he said in response to someone saying he would never marry Emily.

“Your two cents aren’t gonna make me get married or contribute to the wedding bills so stop commenting and go plan your wedding. And if your already married go comment on your husband/wife pics. Losers swear they can tell you how to be a winner smh.”

