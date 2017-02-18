Trey Songz Opens Up About Keke Palmer Drama

Trey Songz and Keke Palmer’s relationship is not in a good place after recent allegations. The 23-year-old actress claimed that she was filmed without consent for his “Pick Up the Phone” video. A month ago she jumped on social media to say she felt violated and was blindsided when the video premiered.

“Come on bruh, I clearly said, ‘No’ and you said OK, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘Let me just show you the idea??’ Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this,” she said.

Well, Trey recently responded to the accusations on The Breakfast Club.

“Ain’t nobody put her on camera without asking,” he said. “There’s a sign on the door that there’s a video being shot. You stop on these premises, you will be recorded. Point, blank period. I don’t have to say nothing else about nothing.”

Adding, “I will say that being that her and I have had a friendship, I’ve known her for a long time….It was always cool and it was always love… That’s why I didn’t want to speak out. She was doing her most to defame me – I thought that was wack.”

When asked if the pair had reconciled, since Keke alleged she would press charges, he kept it plain. “That’s a lie too. I ain’t talk to her.”

RELATED STORIES:

KeKe Palmer Accuses Trey Songz Of ‘Sexual Intimidation,’ Plans To Press Charges

Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using Her Likeness In Music Video & More…

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse

Also On Hot 96.3: