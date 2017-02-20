What Is Happening?! Draymond Green Now Thinks The Earth May Be Flat

If one ever needed proof that the public school system is failing our kids, look no further than Kyrie Irving. The Cleveland Cavaliers player believes that the Earth is flat, and this whole round-globe-thing is a farce.

The discussion was first brought up by Kyrie who when on the Road Trippin’ podcast opened up about conspiracy theories. In addition to believing Bob Marley was killed by the CIA and aliens exist, he shared his flat Earth idea.

“For what I’ve known for many years and what I’ve been taught is that the Earth is round, but if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that — can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets align, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these ‘planets’ and stuff like this,” he said.

Adding, “Everything that they send [to space] doesn’t come back. It doesn’t come back. There is no concrete information, except for the information that they’re giving us.”

While we think Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson (i.e. Hidden Figures) would categorically disagree— his rival team player of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, agrees.

Uh oh: Draymond is a Flat Earth/Kyrie Truther. pic.twitter.com/icJThyG7hx — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017

“I wouldn’t necessarily say crazy though, it’s just his opinion,” Draymond said about Kyrie’s comment.

Adding, “It’s hard to call someone’s opinion crazy, that’s what he thinks. Who’s to say that picture is telling the truth? I can make a round picture with my iPhone today, on the panoramic camera, and make it look round. So, I don’t know. I’m not saying I think it’s flat or round, I don’t know, but it could be.”

The blind leading the blind.

