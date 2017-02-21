Lil Wayne & The Hot Boys Reunite During All-Star Weekend Thanks To LeBron James

Via | HipHopDX

NEW ORLEANS, LA – With NBA All-Star Weekend having taken place in New Orleans this year, the star-studded weekend, which ran from February 17-19, was one filled with several Hip Hop highlights.

One of grandest moments was an impromptu reunion between the Hot Boys, the New Orleans-based group comprised of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk.

B.G. was absent from the meetup due to his current incarceration, but the other three members did welcome Mannie Fresh during their onstage reunion.

Prior to gracing the stage with their performance, the Hot Boys received a gracious welcome from LeBron James, who served as host for the BeatsXNOLA event and doted on growing up on the music of Hot Boys.

