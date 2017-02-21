Karrueche Gets Restraining Order; Says Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Her

And the saga continues…now Chris Brown is allegedly threatening his ex Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has been ordered to stay clear of ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal docs saying he vowed to kill her and he’s beaten her up before.

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

