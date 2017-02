Future just released his new album “Future” last Friday.

Now it is being reported that Future may be dropping another album this Friday. Last year Future dropped his ” Purple Reign” album and twenty days later dropped “EVOL”. Can Future get another album ready in seven days? Maybe we will hear the track “My Peak” his collaboration with Chance the Rapper that Chance teased on Instagram.

Well we won’t know til Friday!

Also On Hot 96.3: