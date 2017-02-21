Keyshia Cole Wants $1 Million To Join Love & Hip-Hop

Apparently, Keyshia Cole isn’t signing any contract to join the cast of Love & Hip-Hop until her and producers come to an agreement about how much she will be getting paid.

Here’s what Keyshia Cole had to say in a recent interview,

” “Mona (Scott Young) reached out to me a few times and reached out to Remy [Ma] and reached out to my management and was just asking if I would be willing to do it,” Keyshia said, according to a transcription from “The Jasmine Brand “And I was just like, I think it’s a great platform for artists you know if you do it right.”

“We shot some numbers around and I told her what it would take for me to be on the show and she said she would go back and try to get with them because it was like a number that obviously (was high) … It was a little more than [$1 million.]”

However, she decided against it:

“You know what, after all that stuff got thrown out there. I just didn’t like the energy of it all. So, I just said, ‘Nah, I’m cool, I’m alright.’ He would be a part of anything I do because we’re co-parenting. I would love to show that. I mean, we have a great relationship.”

