Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Jam Out To Journey Over Dinner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While Rickey Smiley and Rock-T were out to dinner, a song by the legendary 80s rock band, Journey (who most notably brought us “Don’t Stop Believing”) came on in the restaurant. Anyone who knows Rickey, knows he is never one to resist the vibe of a song he loves.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch as he and Rock-T jam out to the song and school us a little bit on the band, in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Beyonce’s Key Changes In “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Rocks Out To “Heaven” By BeBe & CeCe Winans! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Performs A Solo In “Caroline” By Aminé [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Musical Icons of the 80s
1 photos Launch gallery
Musical Icons of the 80s
1. Anita Baker1 of 1
comments – Add Yours