Now according to Complex The Migos “jumped” Sean Kingston in Vegas. There’s no video of the alleged fight.

But . . . There is this !

Sean Kingston jumped by the Migos in Vegas? There's no sign of bad blood in this video. This was a few hours ago. 👀 (via. swaggcreator IG) pic.twitter.com/72Swi4iLu7 — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 22, 2017

Now I don’t know how people go from shake up to runnin’up and then shots fired. But then again back in 2016 Sean Kingston did add his two cents that apparently he doesn’t even have when Quavo and Soulja Boy was beefin. Let’s just sit for a few hours and hope a video surface cause, I gotta see this to believe it!

Also On Hot 96.3: