5 Reasons Blue Ivy Has Had A Better 2017 Then…Well Pretty Much Everyone

Let’s be honest, Blue Ivy is everyone’s favorite 5-year-old in the world. Let’s run down why her 2017 has already been better then, well basically everyone living right now.
1) BLUE IVY I’M GETTING MY OWN FRAGRANCE LINE And I’m Only 5!!!
Blue Ivy is already getting her Hova hustle on!
According to TMZ, Beyonce doesn’t believe children should just skate through life, she’s already taken steps to ensure her daughter becomes a mogul, at age 5.
While I’m over here just trying to figure out my life at 28, Blue already has her own line before kindergarten….
2) Skit Savior – Blue Ivy Stole The Evening At The Grammy’s
Between the adorable father/daughter moments, to the assistance of saving a struggling skit during the show, to rocking her pink Prince outfit, to cheering on mama Yoncè, Blue shut it down EVERY single time!
3) Star Among Stars at NBA Weekend 2017
The whose who were out sitting court side in New Orleans for NBA All-Star weekend, but once again, dressed in her lime green dress with her black bow, Blue was the biggest highlight from a pretty lame game….
Besides that Roots introduction which was !
4) She’s Already Over The Fame
Miss Carter made an appearance on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, and was over it pretty quickly and the memes took off!
5) She’s Going To Be A Sister, To Twins, In A Few Short Months!
Beyoncè shut the internet down when she shared with the world that she’s pregnant again, but this time with twins!
Can you imagine all that cuteness that is about to ensue with these family pictures of Beyoncè, Blue, and the twins?!
It’s still not even at the end of February, and Blue Ivy Carter has already had one monumental 2017, and most of us are still struggling to maintain our New Years resolutions…You go girl!