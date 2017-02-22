Jay- Z First Rapper To Become Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame

Hov is not here to play!

Congratulations, Jay-Z for becoming the first rapper to be in The songwriters Hall of Fame.

Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers announced the inductees on CBS This Morning today, and said:

“Jay Z was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap. It’s massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun.”

This year’s class of inductees includes Max Martin, Indy’s own Babyface, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and many more.

