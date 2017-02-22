2 Chainz Restaurant Is Not Off To A Good Start

Back in December rapper 2 Chaniz and his business partners opened up their first restaurant in Atlanta called Escobar Restaurant and Tapas.

Apparently Escobar did not pass it’s first health inspections scoring a 59/U. Anything below 69 is a fail, so the restaurant was 10 points away from passing but didn’t make it to the passing mark.

A rep who was attending the inspection said

“[The person in change was] not demonstrating knowledge in several food-borne illness risk factors.”

There was apparently an ice machine with “red and black mold-like substances inside,”

expired milk and raw hamburgers stored over collard greens, among other issues.

2 Chainz and partners have reportedly addressed the issues and look forward to the re-inspection.

Also On Hot 96.3: