2 Chainz Restaurant Is Not Off To A Good Start

15 mins ago

Keisha Nicole
Leave a comment

Back in December rapper 2 Chaniz and his business partners opened up their first restaurant in Atlanta called  Escobar Restaurant and Tapas.

Apparently Escobar did not pass it’s first health inspections scoring a 59/U. Anything below 69 is a fail, so the restaurant was 10 points away from passing but didn’t make it to the passing mark.

A rep who was attending the inspection said

 

“[The person in change was] not demonstrating knowledge in several food-borne illness risk factors.”

There was apparently an ice machine with “red and black mold-like substances inside,”
expired milk and raw hamburgers stored over collard greens, among other issues.

 

2 Chainz and partners have reportedly addressed the issues and look forward to the re-inspection.

