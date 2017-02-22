Ty Dolla $ign & More Of Your Favorite Artists Fight Social Injustice In New Visual EP ’17’

Source: Provided by TIDAL
, Ty Dolla $ign , Raphael Saadiq and Mali Music, are using their talents to fight social injustices in the Black community. Elijah Blake
In a new project titled
17 and brought to us by TIDAL and SANKOFA.org, the artists come together to take a stand against racial and police violence. Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, and produced by Jeff Burroughs, the 17-minute visual EP was inspired by all the men and women who’ve fallen victim to such cruelties, including who was killed at just 17 years old back in 2012. Trayvon Martin
After releasing
17 to the world on Friday, (Co-Director of Gina Belafonte and daughter to SANKOFA.org Harry Belafonte), took a moment to speak on how inspiring the project was with ‘s Global Grind . Sukii Osborne
“It is always so inspiring to work with artists who are passionately committed to learning more about the injustices taking place in communities across our country, and to help elevate the voices of society’s most disenfranchised,” says Belafonte. “Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. The artists featured on 17 and ‘s forthcoming social justice album have done an amazing job of using their art to invoke calls to action around urgent human rights issues like racial and police violence. Working with TIDAL has been a great collaboration. We are grateful for them partnering with us on this important project and for using their platform to promote such important subject matters. Hopefully this visual EP will inspire more artists to use their massive cultural influence and followings to shine a light on issues of political and moral urgency.” SANKOFA.org
Watch
17 below and let us know what you think!
