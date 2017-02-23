Artist Profile: Fat Joe

Terror Squad CEO Joseph Antonio Cartagena or better known as Fat Joe is still killing the game. The South Bronx native knew early on in life his love was music but as in any successful mans life it doesn’t come so easy. Growing up he got into the drug game getting the nick name Joey Crack and from there it stuck.

After making enough money on the streets Joe decided to start a record label dropping his first album entitled “Represent” in 1993. His first album wasn’t much of a success but his second got him in the door at Atlantic Records and from there is Fat Joe we now know and love.

Still heavy in the game Fat Joe has new projects coming soon you definitely want to check out…

