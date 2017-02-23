Fat Joe Gives Props to Remy Ma, Clears Up Chance the Rapper Comments & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

15 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Hip-hop heads lit up when Fat Joe and Remy Ma first announced they’d be releasing a joint album (Plata O Plomo). It’s here, it’s hard and something Animal House’s Porkchop and Squirrel Wyde are still excited about.

During his visit to 92Q, Fat Joe and the guys took a trip down memory lane, noting the drastic change in music – a change Joey Crack has been able to easily adapt to while maintaining his signature style. But before breaking down Plata O PlomoFat Joe gave big props to Remy Ma’s transformation, explained why your favorite throwback artists are hesitant to release albums nowadays, and he also cleared up his recent Grammy comments about Chance the Rapper and more.

If you missed it, press play up top and peep some dope photos below…

