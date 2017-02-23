What's Hot
Home > What's Hot > Entertainment

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance

Beyonce cancelled her Coachella performance per doctor's orders.

18 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dear Coachella lovers and Bey stans, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is, Beyonce pulled out of her Coachella performance because she’s, ya know…pregnant, but the good news is, she’ll be headlining the show in 2018.

We know, we know. What’s their refund policy?

According to an official press release from Bey’s label Parkwood Entertainment, and Coachella organizers Goldenvoice, Beyonce’s doctor advised her to “keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” Read: no more chair routines.

Beyonce recently performed at the Grammys, where she picked up two golden gramophones despite being snubbed for ‘Album Of The Year.’

Bey announced, on Instagram, she is pregnant with twins earlier this month. The photo has become the most liked photo on Instagram, dethroning Selena Gomez.

DON’T MISS:

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

Continue reading Beyonce’s Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet


 

Beyonce

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos