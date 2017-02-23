Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you’re not new to Rickey Smiley, you already know how much he loves Beyonce‘s “Love On Top.” With recent uproar over Carlos Santana‘s comments about Beyonce‘s ability to sing, “Love On Top” reemerges as a great example of why the Queen Bey is, indeed, a singer.

Rickey Smiley delights in dancing to the song (and her voice’s) marvelous four key changes, but this time he brought Gary With Da Tea on to accompany him. What ensues is a hilarious and passionate performance- maybe this dynamic duo should take it on the road! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

