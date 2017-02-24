EXCLUSIVE: Pooch Hall Discusses TVOne’s Movie ‘Media’ With Posterchild J1 [LISTEN]

Actor Pooch Hall, who stars in the upcoming TVOne original movie, Media, called into Hot 96.3 to chat with Posterchild J1 to reveal some details about the highly anticipated movie.
The movie centers around Jackie Jones, played by Penny Johnson Jerald, is the matriarch of JUMP, the leading urban media conglomerate. After a family tragedy, Michael Jones (Brian White) sets aside his run for mayor to manage the company, which quickly becomes a battle against a rival company that wants to knock down JUMP from the top of the media totem pole. The family unites to fend off the attack, but internal power struggles, revenge and dirty secrets threatens the empire from within.
