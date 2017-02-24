NBA Trade Deadline: Pacers Decide To Keep Paul George

The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday and with it, popular Naptown-based pro-cager Paul George stayed put. George is still a Pacer. His name was one of the biggest player names floated around in various trade rumors heading into Thursday’s trading.

Though the star forward didn’t have to pack his bags for a quick work move, he did express some displeasure about the lack of information the front office was giving him leading up to the deadline.

The forward told reporters the day before he wished to stay here in Indiana though reportedly he’d previously expressed an interest in playing in Los Angeles during his career. He is a free agent next year.

The Pacers are back on the court tonight hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and George will be there at his post. Indiana entered the All-Star break on a six-game losing skid. Their record sits at 29-and-28 on the year.

After Friday night’s match up against the Grizzlies, the Pacers hit the road bound for Miami Saturday night. They battle the Heat as the opener to a five-game journey. Tonight’s tip at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is 7pm Eastern.

