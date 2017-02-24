Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jordan Peele came through to the morning show studio to talk about his new horror film, “Get Out.” He explains why it has earned the characterization, “social thriller.” He talks about how black people are loyal fans of horror movies, despite the fact that it is one of the film genres with the least black representation on and behind the camera.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, when he asked what the inspiration for the film was, he says “it’s just based off of being black in America.” Check out this exclusive video for more of this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Key & Peele Create Negrotown: A Place “You Can Wear Your Hoodie & Not Get Shot” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why It’s Better To Fight Racism With Excellence Than Anger [EXCLUSIVE]
ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Dr. Maya Angelou: "Down In The Delta"
Source:PR Photos
1 of 25
2. Steve McQueen: "12 Years A Slave"
Source:PR Photos
2 of 25
3. Bishop T.D. Jakes: "Jumping The Broom", "Heaven Is For Real" and more
Source:PR Photos
3 of 25
4. Mara Brock Akil: "Being Mary Jane", "Girlfriends", "The Game" and more
Source:PR Photos
4 of 25
5. Shonda Rhimes: Scandal
Source:PR Photos
5 of 25
6. Debbie Allen
Source:PR Photos
6 of 25
7. Ryan Coogler: "Fruitvale Station"
7 of 25
8. Gina Prince-Bythewood: "Love & Basketball", "Disappearing Acts" and more
8 of 25
9. F. Gary Gray: "Friday", "Set It Off" and more
9 of 25
10. Spike Lee: "Do the Right Thing", "School Daze", and much more
10 of 25
11. Ava Duvernay: "Middle of Nowhere" and more
11 of 25
12. Reginald Hudlin: "Boomerang", "House Party" and more
12 of 25
13. Tyler Perry: "Good Deeds", the "Madea" films and much more
13 of 25
14. John Singleton: "Boyz in the Hood", "Baby Boy" and more
14 of 25
15. Antoine Fuqua: "Training Day" and more
15 of 25
16. Malcolm D. Lee: "The Best Man", "the Best Man Holiday" and more
16 of 25
17. Kasi Lemmons: "Eve's Bayou", "Black Nativity" and more
17 of 25
18. Keenan Ivory Wayans: "Scary Movie" and more
18 of 25
19. Lee Daniels: "Lee Daniels' The Butler", "Precious" and more
19 of 25
20. Tim Story: "Think Like a Man", "Fantastic Four" and more
20 of 25
21. Forest Whitaker: "Waiting to Exhale", "Hope Floats" and more
21 of 25
22. Patrick Ramsey: "Rise of the Guardians" and more
22 of 25
23. Mario Van Peebles: "New Jack City" and more
23 of 25
24. Robert Townsend: "Hollywood Shuffle", "The Five Heartbeats" and more
24 of 25
25. Denzel Washington: "Antwone Fisher" and "The Great Debaters"
25 of 25