Jordan Peele On How The Black Experience In America Inspired “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jordan Peele came through to the morning show studio to talk about his new horror film, “Get Out.” He explains why it has earned the characterization, “social thriller.” He talks about how black people are loyal fans of horror movies, despite the fact that it is one of the film genres with the least black representation on and behind the camera.

Plus, when he asked what the inspiration for the film was, he says “it’s just based off of being black in America.” Check out this exclusive video for more of this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

