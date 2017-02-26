Nicki Minaj Checks Trey Songz For Not Deading Remy Ma’s “SHETHER” Claims

Via | HipHopDX

TWITTERVERSE – Old Man Ebro Darden wasn’t the only one to get caught up in Remy Ma’s reckless onslaught on Nicki Minaj via the fiery diss record, “SHETHER.”

With the lyrics, “Mentioning guns, you Pussy Galore, James Bond/Only time you touch a trigga is when you fucked Trey Songz,” the R&B star found his way looped into the simmering beef and he immediately got a kick out of it, especially when his manager, Kevin Liles, was pinging him about it.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: