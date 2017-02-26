Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma’s “SHETHER” By Clowning “Plata O Plomo’s” Record Sales

Via | HipHopDX

THE GRAM – Nicki Minaj appears to be none too impressed with her newfound rival, Remy Ma’s “SHETHER” diss track and has proceeded to commence the slander via social media.

Given the paltry release — commercial and critical — of Remy’s Plata o Plomo collaboration with Fat Joe, the ammo was immediately available for Nicki to use at her disposal. As the track made its rounds on the internet this morning (February 25), Nicki hopped on Instagram to give the people some insight from TheGrapeJuice’s report of the album.

“Powered by the Platinum certified ‘All The Way Up,’ Remy Ma and Fat Joe’s joint effort ‘Plato O Plomo’ debuts disappointedly at #44 on the SPS count. Its combined numbers on that chart came in at 11,158. As for the project’s pure sales debut, that figure sat at a shocking 7,978. Although, this was enough to lift its placing on sales-only chart to #25,” read the screenshot, she captioned with a “Yikes” and facepalm emoji.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: