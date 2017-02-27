Oscar Presenters: Oops, What I Had Meant Was ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Award

As the dust settles from what was probably the most embarrassing Oscars night, the global accounting firm that oversees the balloting expressed regret for its mistake, CNN reports.
“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement.
Moonlight took home the coveted Oscars best picture award Sunday night, in a stunning upset of La La Land.
But it was the drama on the stage that most people will likely remember. Presenters Beatty and Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land won best picture. After the statues were distributed to the cast and producers on stage, the embarrassing correction was made.
The firm explained that the presenters were given the wrong category envelope, and it will investigate how the error happened.
SOURCE: CNN
SEE ALSO:
Black Hollywood Takes Center Stage At #OscarsNotSoWhite
The Creator of #OscarsSoWhite: Changes Are Happening