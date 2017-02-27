Ebro Claps Back At Remy Ma For Claiming Nicki Minaj Slept With Him

Hot 97 host, Ebro Darden, wants his name out the Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj rap beef.

Remy Ma had everyone talking on Saturday when she dropped her scathing diss record “ShETHER.” In one of the many noticeable lines, Remy Ma accuses Ebro Darden as one of the men Nicki Minaj has slept with. She recites, “Coke head, you cheated on your man with Ebro/I might leak the footage of you sniffing them ski slopes.”

Ebro responded to the accusation via Twitter claiming, “Remy knows she’s lying…matter of fact the dude that told her that bulls**, she knows is a nerd!” See his full post below:

Remy knows she's lying… matter of fact the dude that told her that bullshit, she knows is a nerd! These nerd as dudes always worried 🤣 — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

Remy Ma’s rapper husband, Papoose, kept us curious by giving his own response, claiming Ebro was excited about the name drop.

@oldmanebro You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it …now she lying? 😕 Sit down bruh — Papoose (@Papooseonline) February 26, 2017

However, Ebro assured that he just liked the attention and he wants a music appearance from Remy Ma at a Hot 97 show.

Of course. U would be too!! So you gone book ya wife for the show or nah… https://t.co/Y58rDhATyR — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

What do you think — is there more to this story?

