Remy Ma Continues To Drag Nicki Minaj To Hell In This Epic Freestyle

While some folks are still recovering from Remy Ma’s brutal diss record ShETHER, the rapper continues to make sure Nicki Minaj is getting the message loud and clear.

Remy Ma shared the stage with Lil Kim, Cardi B and The Lox for their Filthy America…It’s Beautiful tour-stop in Reading, Pennsylvania. Not only did she play “ShETHER” to an excited audience, but she had a few extra rhymes reminiscent of her Fight Klub battle rap era.

She takes shots at Nicki Minaj rapping, “Why b*tches got fat while we starved, shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Ya’ some liars, it ain’t no flex in your songs and yea that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

Just in case we thought that this war was over, check out her freestyle below:

Also On Hot 96.3: