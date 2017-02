Future just dropped two albums back to back.

Now it’s being rumored that he is dropping another one this Friday.

In a NPR article, which stated, “there are already unconfirmed reports that the Atlanta rapper and his label Epic will follow up this second release with a third album.”

Also Ellen hinted around that Future will be dropping another album on her show.

Well this would be amazing to get another album, but Future’s manager says that its “False.”

