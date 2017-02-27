Halle Berry Says Last Nights Oscar’s Hair Was Her Natural Hair

Social media had a lot to say last night about what looked to be a synthetic wig that Halle Berry rocked at the Oscars.

Apparently, its her real hair! Not a WIG!

Halle Berry spoke with Vogue last night stating that,

“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that,” said Berry. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Also On Hot 96.3: