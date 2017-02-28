DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference

Lil Wayne, Migos, Chance The Rapper & Justin Bieber To Star In Top Secret DJ Khaled Video

5 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
DJ Khaled revealed he’s working with Migos, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber on a new music video.

DJ Khaled struck gold with the recent release of “Shining” by reuniting Beyonce and Jay Z on record. No doubt, he seeks to reiterate his good luck with another collab.In a series of video IG posts Monday, the star beatmaker has been dropping hints at a future collaboration track with Migos, Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber. They were spotted shooting a music video at a mansion lined with palm trees.


Finish this story [here]

