Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma’s Beef: A Complete History

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma’s rocky relationship goes back a decade.
Remy Ma is having a moment, and it’s been a long time coming. The Bronx-bred Terror Squad First Lady spent six years of her prime in jail for shooting her friend in the stomach. She scored an unexpected hit last year in her “All the Way Up” collaboration with Fat Joe, but their new joint album Plata o Plomo failed to make a significant impact outside the Bronx.“shETHER,” her savage, 7-minute, no-holds-barred Nicki Minaj has reverberated nationwide since she posted it to her SoundCloud this Saturday. Remy has vaulted herself to the front of the national rap psyche, and if she emerges from this fracas with Minaj victorious, she may well stay there.