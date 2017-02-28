Will Orlando Brown Be In The Reboot Of ‘That’s So Raven’?

Orland Brown seems to be preparing for a big return on the revival of the hit Disney Channel show, That’s So Raven.

In a drawn picture Brown posted on Instagram of the whole cast, he allegedly wrote, “YOU ALREADY KNOW WE FAMILY FA LIFE! ‘THATS SO RAVEN 2’ HERE I COME….YALL ABOUT TO SEE A GROWN AND SEXY EDDY…” See the whole post below:

Wait is #OrlandoBrown joining the #ThatsSoRaven2 cast?! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Is this a certified confirmation that Brown will rejoin the cast and the many adventures of a psychic teenage, played by Raven? Maybe not, the account looks like a fan page, but who knows with Orlando.

We’ll keep you informed as news continues to surface. Until then, you can watch one of Brown’s bizarre accounts of his experience working with Simon and other teen stars.

Also On Hot 96.3: