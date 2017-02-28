Here’s How Drake Reportedly Reacted to Remy Ma’s Diss Track Against Nicki Minaj

Now that Drake and Nicki Minaj are back on good terms, it’s only right that the Young Money comrades support each other when things are looking meek — no pun intended.

The Hollywood Life reports that Drake did just that when he first heard Remy Ma‘s “shETHER” diss track to Nicki. Sources say the rapper was in a state of shock when he realized Remy destroyed his label mate in what will likely be one of the greatest diss tracks ever.

An insider close to the 6 God revealed, “Drake knows a few things about L’s because he’s use to serving rappers with them. But after hearing Remy’s diss track, his heart skipped and beat and bled for Nicki. He was in shock and disbelief that Remy went hard like that and immediately hit Nicki up to make sure she was still breathing. Nicki’s means everything him. He loves her and wants her to know she’s still the queen of rap and doesn’t want her to take this L laying down. He’s hoping she comes back hard and fast and with a vengeance.”

Drake maybe able to help Nicki out on her potential clap back diss track to Remy, since he has plenty of experience murdering other rappers’ careers. Unlike Meek Mill, who’s taking every chance to make fun of his ex when he can, Drake has yet to speak out publicly about the beef between the hip hop queens.