EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Girlz Reveal The Positivity Behind ‘Steal Her Man & More With B-Swift [VIDEO]

Over the years, we have seen a number of female groups step onto the scene. However recently everyone is talking about The Taylor Girlz, who are the new young hip-hop act out of Atlanta featuring rapping sisters Daysha and Ti Taylor, who are sometimes joined by their preteen younger sister Trinity, plus family friend/dancer-choreographer Tiny.

They’ve already scored viral success with two of the “Steal Her Man” and “Wedgie.”

On Monday, they stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift about their debut EP “Who Are Those Girlz!?”

Plus, they revealed the positiviy behind the “Steal Her Man” record, gave insight into their journey to get where they are now and even had a few words of inspiration out there for young ladies.

Watch the full interview above!

