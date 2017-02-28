Cardi B Signs To Atlantic Records?

After Cardi B announced that she will not be returning to the cast of Love and Hip-Hop New York. We know that she has just started her acting career appearing in the hit show Being Mary Jane, but fans want to know what else she has up her sleeve.

Reportedly, she promised that something even bigger was in the works, but couldn’t reveal just yet. Sources are saying that she has signed a multi million dollar contract with Atlantic Records.

Rumors are still in the air.

