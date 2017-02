Xscape is BACK!

Tiny, Kandi and Tamika all posed in a photo with Big Tigger on Instagram after doing a interview. The group is working on new projects. LaTocha who was missing from the group picture is also returning. Latocha apparently couldn’t make it to be with the group.

She took to Instagram an old photo of Xscape captioning,

“It’s official “Xscape is Back” Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty…”

Be on the look for more from Xscape!

Also On Hot 96.3: