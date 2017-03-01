Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter Had Thoughts

The music festival went for the next best thing.

Bella Ramalho
The last week for Coachella ticket holders has been filled with hand-wringing after Beyoncé announced that she would have to cancel her headlining performances due to her pregnancy. According to Billboard, we now have a replacement for Queen Bey — none other than Lady Gaga.

While Gaga’s performance may not be quite the “world stop” event as a pregnant Bey’s, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited. Users on Twitter are already sharing their thoughts on the news.

With Bey’s and Gaga’s mutual respect, collaborating history, and friendship, we’re sure Gaga got the Queen Bey stamp of approval.

SOURCE: Billboard

 

