Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?

T.I. and Tiny have been doing their own separate thing since Tiny filed for divorce back in December.

Neither one of the stars publicly spoke out about what the actual issues are in their marriage, but judging by the latest information regarding their divorce, they may not be proceeding with the split after all. TMZ reports that a hearing in the divorce was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Georgia, but the matter was taken off calendar when the court discovered that T.I. had never been served with divorce papers. Oddly enough, the pair have been see together on multiple times since Tiny filed on December 7. Tip even admitted they spent Valentine’s Day together this year.

It looks as though Tiny is not really about that divorce life as much as she thought she was. Reports also say that the couple will continue filming their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle, which has been green-lit for season six. However, sources say this season will focus on the estranged couple’s efforts to co-parent in the aftermath of Tiny filing for divorce.

The parents of seven have a history of being up one day and down the next. Let’s hope things are only up from here!