Is Oprah Running For President in 2020?

In a recent interview that Oprah Winfrey on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” the two begin to talk about Trump being elected president.

Oprah told Bloomberg Television,

“Mr Trump’s election despite his political inexperience has made her rethink her own credentials for the Oval Office.”

When asked if she would ever run for president here’s what Oprah had to say,

“I never considered the question even a possibility”

“I just thought, ‘Oh… oh?”

Referring to President Trump, Mr Rubenstein pointed out that “it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States”.

“That’s what I thought,” Oprah stated. “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'”

We will have to wait to find out..

Also On Hot 96.3: