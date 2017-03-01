Nicki Minaj’s Take On Picture Of Meek Mill and Trey Songz

Every since Remy Ma has dropped the diss track “Shether” to Nicki, the world is waiting on Nicki’s response. Seems like ex Meek Mill is soaking all this in. He recently have been making comments about his ex, Minaj’s fans are not to happy with the shade that Meek is throwing.

In the diss to Nicki, there was a part about Nicki sleeping with Trey Songz which later was said that it was not true.

In a recent Instagram picture that Meek Mill posted with Trey Songz captioning,

“Best of both worlds basically…,@treysongz a lot of money made last night!”

An unhappy Nicki Minaj fan commented under the post saying,

“Pretty sad when a these *blank* have to come together to try to take down one bad *blank*……”

Nicki liked this fans comment, so apperently she agrees!

