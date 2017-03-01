Radio One Exclusives
WATCH: Fat Joe Talks About Remy Ma, Biggie, DJ Khaled And Of Course, Sneakers [VIDEO]

19 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
This morning on The Morning Heat, Fat Joe stopped by to promote his new album with Remy Ma called Plata O Plomo. He also went on to share a few personal stories about Remy as well as Notorious B.I.G and DJ Khaled.

