Artist Profile: Top Five Rap Beefs

Fans have been waiting patiently for Nicki Minaj’s response to diss from Remy Ma but they may be waiting because Nicki doesn’t seem to be bothered. So can we really call this a rap beef…? In compassion to other battles we have seen over the years this may just be more of a one sided war of words. Hip Hop has so many iconic beefs below are top five rap battles.
- Tupac vs Biggie
- Ice Cube vs NWA
- Jay Z vs Nas
- 50 cent vs Ja Rule
- Lil Kim vs Foxy Brown
