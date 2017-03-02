Kendrick Lamar Explains Concept For “To Pimp A Butterfly” Follow-Up

Via | HipHopDX

Kendrick Lamar delivered his magnum opus, To Pimp A Butterfly, in March 2015 and since then, has remained in the public spotlight by doing a plethora of collaborations, including the recent “Walk On By” with Thundercat, and the compilation project, untitled, unmastered. Fans and critics alike have been salivating at the thought of a fourth album from the good kid and in a recent interview with T Magazine, the illustrious Compton native touched on what to expect from the forthcoming yet-to-be-titled project, which he said is “very urgent.”

