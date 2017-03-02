Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A Bevy Of Unbelievable Facts

VIDEO
You haven’t really lived until you’ve heard
speak. Jaden Smith
The 18-year-old is unlike any teen celebrity we’ve ever known. On February 1st, he tweeted six different variations of “Make Art.” Also, he recently made headlines after protesting everything Trump —
by not staying still for seven hours. He also got on Instagram Live a couple months ago and asked viewers why they weren’t using the social media video component to cure cancer? He is simply more intelligent and more informed than the rest of us.
So, when Jaden decided to pair up with V
anity Fair and read through a list of mind-blowing facts, we were immediately here for it. “You see your nose all the time, your brain just chooses to ignore it,” he said. Then he takes it to the next level with, “You were once the youngest person in existence.” Mind blown.
Watch above and see photos of Jaden doing big things in the gallery below.
40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things
40 photos Launch gallery
1. Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae.
2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan.
3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush.
4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring.
5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That's a big ass 6Plus, right?
6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family.
7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya.
8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl's DMs.
9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart.
10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages.
11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power.
12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z.
13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake's shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper's MTV performance.
14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father.
15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance.
16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us.
17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham.
18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet.
19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean.
20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship's wing.
21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears.
22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces.
23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard.
24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason.
25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae.
26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt.
27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase.
28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner.
29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner.
30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner.
31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z's lips.
32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow.
33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips.
34. Jaden Smith with his woes.
35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself.
36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids' days by taking selfies with someone else's phone.
37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan.
38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, "Nanna Nanna Nanna, I'm with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber."
39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man.
40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy.
