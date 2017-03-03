What's Hot
New Music: Remy Ma Takes More Shots At Nicki Minaj On New Song "Another One" [LISTEN]

Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj

Source: J. Countess/ Alexander Tamargo / Getty

It was last Saturday that Remy Ma dropped ShEther dismantling Nicki Minaj and now Remy Ma is  back to disrupt the streets and hurt Nicki again with a new song “Another One”.

That’s right! Remy Ma is holding no punches in this Nicki Minaj feud, as her new song “Another One” was dropped by Funk Flex in NYC tonight! Listen to the track below:

