Chris Brown Reportedly Drugged & Out Of Control Since Manager Quit

Via | HotNewHipHop

Last year, Chris Brown ‘d manager Mike Guirguis quit and sued the singer for allegedly beating him to the point of hospitalization. According to The New York Daily News , Mike G alleges that Brown invited him into a small room one night and sucker punched him.Now, Billboard reports that, without Guirguis staying his hand, the singer has plunged in a drug-addled spiral of self-destruction. Sources say even his bodyguards cower before Breezy.

“Once he did what he did to Mike G, there was no structure,” that former security team member says. “We had no manager telling us what to do or where we were going. He would make people sleep on the bus [instead of hotels] when he was mad at them. He was threatening people and cops. He was calling himself the devil.”

The scathing report states that several of his employees have quit over the past year including tour manager Nancy Ghosh, whom the report states he threatened to beat up. His personal publicist Nicole Perna bounced when Brown accused her of not doing enough to promote his clothing line Black Pyramid.

