So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Rihanna Is Breaking All The Rules On The Cover Of Paper Magazine

The March issue of Paper Magazine features the incomparable Rihanna sporting her edgy style.

4 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

It’s clear by now that Rihanna can do it all–from sold out concerts to Billboard hits to fashion designing to philanthropy, RiRi is one bad ass woman who isn’t slowing down.

Ms. Fenty continues her reign as Queen of the bad gals in her new cover spread for Paper Magazine. In the issue #BreakTheRules, Rihanna rocks colorful, edgy hair and eccentric fits.

Shot in a New York City bodega (a local convenient store), Rihanna poses in Acne Studios, Bally, Chanel, Dior, Maison Margiela, Marni Marques Almeida, Off White and Proenza Schouler while  flaunting a long purple ponytail and a spikey green ‘do.

Take a look at more photos from the shoot:

Rihanna Breaking All The Rules

Source: Courtesy Of Paper Magazine/Photography By Sebastian Faena

Rihanna Breaking All The Rules

Source: Courtesy Of Paper Magazine/Photography By Sebastian Faena

Rihanna Breaking All The Rules

Source: Courtesy Of Paper Magazine/Photography By Sebastian Faena

Rihanna Breaking All The Rules

Source: Courtesy Of Paper Magazine/Photography By Sebastian Faena

Rihanna Breaking All The Rules

Source: Courtesy Of Paper Magazine/Photography By Sebastian Faena

 

RELATED LINKS

Rihanna Receives Harvard Recognition In Style During Award Ceremony

Rihanna Named Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson In Billboard History

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos